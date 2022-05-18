President Joe Biden spoke in Buffalo Tuesday and pushed for an “assault weapons” ban in the wake of Saturday’s shooting, which killed ten people.
Biden said, “We can keep assault weapons off our streets. We’ve done it before. I did it when we passed the crime bill last time. And violence went down. Shooting went down.”
Biden was referencing the 1994 federal “assault weapons” ban when he talked about having banned such firearms before. That ban was in place from 1994 to 2004, and contrary to Biden’s claims of reduced violence, the Department of Justice’s National Institute of Justice (NIJ) released a report showing the negligible impact of the ban — negligible at best.
Breitbart News pointed out that The Washington Times in 2004 quoted the soon-to-be-released NIJ report, authored by University of Pennsylvania professor Christopher Koper: “We cannot clearly credit the ban with any of the nation’s recent drop in gun violence. And, indeed, there has been no discernible reduction in the lethality and injuriousness of gun violence.”
2 thoughts on “Biden Pushes ‘Assault Weapons’ Ban in Buffalo Speech”
I could GAF about any other country or their gun laws but
Switzerland has a stunningly high rate of gun ownership , and probably why it doesn’t have a bunch of mass shootings is because they don’t have the CIA ..or FBI
food for thought
Wow! The President visits Buffalo, NY. No one visits Buffalo. No one wants to visit Buffalo because the city is a joke. Everyone wants to runaway from Buffalo, yet these goofballs think banning guns in Buffalo (a city that literally has like 1 gun club that I knew of growing up there all my life) will accomplish or make a difference for the rest of the country. Talk about grasping at straws. The people there would rather sell their food stamps for a football game than to go around shooting people.
And nothing says false flag shooting when the President actually comes to make a speech about it. It was all planned and organized well ahead of time.
No one believes their sh*t anymore and quite frankly, I don’t think no one in Buffalo gives a sh*t. I just talked to my brother on the phone who still lives there. For such a big story, he never once mentioned it when we were talking. So as I said, they’re wasting their time as NO ONE GIVES A SH*T!
Go find your way back into the White House, Joey! It’ll at least get some part of your brain working for awhile. Maybe you’ll find an ice cream cart on the way.