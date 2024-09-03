Bill Gates Is Bringing ‘The Most Advanced Nuclear Facility In The World’ To A Small City With Only 2,000 People

Kemmerer, a town once known for its coal plant, is transforming into a center for next-generation nuclear technology. The project will provide jobs to 1,600 skilled workers and boost the local economy, with new businesses and housing developments emerging to support the growing community. It is a huge transformation for a town that relied on coal for so long. As Gates said on his blog, “It’s a huge milestone for the local economy, America’s energy independence, and the fight against climate change.”

Gates is rethinking how nuclear power is generated and believes that the Natrium plant will revolutionize the energy landscape in the U.S. and worldwide. The plant, designed by TerraPower, a company he founded in 2008, is expected to start operating by 2030.

The TerraPower project in Kemmerer is notable for its advanced technology and cost efficiency compared to recent projects. For example, Georgia’s Plant Vogtle, which recently expanded from two to four reactors, cost nearly $35 billion, including $11 billion in overruns. In contrast, the TerraPower project is expected to cost up to $4 billion, with half funded by the U.S. Department of Energy.