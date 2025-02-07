Palantir $PLTR CEO Alex Karp just said this to retail shareholders pic.twitter.com/QEFcSTSgVq
— Evan (@StockMKTNewz) February 3, 2025
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
Palantir $PLTR CEO Alex Karp just said this to retail shareholders pic.twitter.com/QEFcSTSgVq
— Evan (@StockMKTNewz) February 3, 2025
One thought on “Billionaire Karp”
Oh, he’s so happy, Happy, HAPPY!! And really in touch with the planetary issues, the suffering humanity is enduring. Just had to look at his wiki page; now I understand:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alex_Karp
.