Black Hole: CNN Admits US “Doesn’t Really Know” What Happens to Weapons Sent to Ukraine

CNN published an article acknowledging that the White House “doesn’t really know” what happens to the vast quantities of weapons being sent to Ukraine, with one source saying it all “drops into a big black hole.”

The US has sent a total of around $15.2 billion in military aid to Ukraine since the war began in February.

The Biden administration is preparing to announce another $800 million package later this week, five U.S officials told NBC News.

“Two officials said the package is expected to include more artillery and tens of thousands more artillery rounds,” according to the report.

However, where all the weapons are actually going is apparently one huge mystery, according to CNN.

“Some of those weapons may wind up in the hands of other militaries and militias that the US did not intend to arm,” states the report.

The article blames the lack of “US boots on the ground in the country” for the “blind spot” in where the weaponry goes.

“We have fidelity for a short time, but when it enters the fog of war, we have almost zero,” one source told CNN. “It drops into a big black hole, and you have almost no sense of it at all after a short period of time.”

Some of the weapons are apparently being sold by Ukrainian soldiers.

Ukraine soldiers sell an armored vehicle and other weapons to the DPR militias. The sale took place in the area of ​​N. p. Snigirevka, Mykolaiv region. Note, the Ukrainian soldiers accept US dollars and Russian rubles as payment. War is money. War is lol. pic.twitter.com/xB2k3ZkInd — Gonzalo Lira (@realGonzaloLira) April 15, 2022

“Americans are struggling with record inflation and yet the DC regime just keeps dumping our money into this black hole knowing full well it could spark World War III,” writes Chris Menahan.

As we highlighted last week, a Washington Post report admitted that some within NATO want to prolong the war for as long as possible.

