BlackRock yanks 2022 ad featuring Trump shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks

By Ronny Reyes – NY Post

BlackRock Inc., the world’s largest money manager, has pulled an ad that briefly featured Thomas Crooks, the 20-year-old who shot and wounded former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

The company said Crooks was a student at Bethel Park High School and appeared in the 2022 ad with other unpaid teens.

“In 2022, we ran an ad featuring a teacher from Bethel Park High School, in which several unpaid students briefly appeared in the background, including Thomas Matthew Crooks,” the company said in a statement to Reuters Sunday, adding that the ad has been pulled.

The 30-second BlackRock TV ad features an AP and Honors Economics class that Crooks attended at the time, with the would-be Trump assassin speaking with his teacher.

Crooks graduated the same year the commercial aired from Bethel Park High, where he was one of a dozen students who received National Math & Science Initiative Star Awards, according to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.

The company noted that while the ad has been removed from circulation, it is still available for investigators to review and is being circulated on social media.

BlackRock, which is expected to release its second quarter earnings Monday, condemned the Saturday’s shooting against the former president that left one spectator dead and two others injured.

“The assassination attempt on former President Trump is abhorrent,” the company said.

“We’re thankful former President Trump wasn’t seriously injured, and thinking about all the innocent bystanders and victims of this awful act, especially the person who was killed.”

The company did not immediately respond to The Post’s request for additional comment.

BlackRock, which oversees an estimated $9.1 trillion in assets, has garnered backlash in the wake of previous shootings in the US as some of its index funds own shares in gun manufacturers.

Thomas Crooks who attempted to take Trump out was in a commercial for Black Rock…… Yes you heard that right….. pic.twitter.com/pXv0xfkNvk — Isaac’s Army (@ReturnOfKappy) July 14, 2024