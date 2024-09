BREAKING: A group of 32 armed Venezualans took over an apartment building in Chicago tonight. Here’s the audio of the 911 dispatch call.

First they did this in Aurora, CO and now Chicago? Which city will be next?

This invasion happened on Kamala’s watch. pic.twitter.com/0L33y7PXto

— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 3, 2024