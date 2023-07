🚨 BREAKING: Citibank is sponsoring an all-ages trans only swimming event for “trans, non-binary, and intersex” adults AND CHILDREN.

The event is ALL AGES and PARENTS ARE NOT ALLOWED IN OR NEAR THE POOL.

They booked an entire public pool and the entire building will be empty… pic.twitter.com/r4QRia0xSJ

— Gays Against Groomers (@againstgrmrs) July 26, 2023