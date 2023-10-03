BREAKING: Leftist journalist who downplayed violent crime gunned down in his Philly home

By The Post Millennial

Josh Kruger, a leftist journalist and activist who was based in Philadelphia, was shot and killed inside his home on Monday. Kruger had a long history of downplaying violent crime in the city, often openly mocking those who expressed concerns about homicides in Philadelphia.

“Look, it’s that lawless land of liberals in Philly where shootings are…dropping to levels not seen in years,” read a past post by Kruger.

“Some idiot just said you’re more likely to get shot and killed than die of COVID in Philly to make some insensitive rhetorical point for ‘his side.’ Folks, four times as many Philadelphians have died of COVID than gun shots this year. I understand math is hard but do better,” stated another.

The 39-year-old Kruger was shot seven times at a residence in the 2300 block of Watkins Street around 1:30 am Monday, reports 6 ABC.

No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting.

Kruger was known for being openly far-left in his views, as was vehemently against political views that did not align with his own.

In a video he posted to X in August, Kruger ranted against “straight people,” along with a caption that called for them to “unclasp your goddamn hands for a second so your opposite direction sidewalk neighbors can traverse the highway without being tossed by your beastly partner into the gutter.”

“Share the road, straights,” he said.

“I’m f*ckin done with it, straight people,” Kruger complained. “They should have never given you people the right to marry.”

Kruger had a history of being against the police; the leftist journalist brought up Philadelphia’s shootings unit and homicide detectives in the context of if one “want[s] to talk about doing nothing.”

He was also viciously against former President Donald Trump. Kruger claimed that “racism” is the only reason Trump had ever become president, and that it is “the only through line in the frenetic ideology of Trumpism.”

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner described Kruger as an “openly queer writer who wrote about his own journey surviving substance use disorder and homelessness.”

He was also recognized by the LGBTQ+ Advisory Committee, who called him a “comrade” who “never stopped advocating for queer Philadelphians living on the margins of society.”

“His struggles mirrored so many of ours – from community rejection, to homelessness, to addiction, to living with HIV, to poverty – and his recovery, survival, and successes showed what’s possible when politicians and elected leaders reject bigotry and work affirmatively to uplift all people,” the Committee said of Kruger.