BREAKING: New “Aerosol COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine” has been developed that can infect a host without their consent
No needles are required & the developers at Yale University say this could revolutionize how we distribute vaccines in the future
My latest Xclusive: pic.twitter.com/KOcBbXU0gF
— E (@ElijahSchaffer) August 28, 2023
Posted: September 5, 2023
One thought on “BREAKING: New “Aerosol COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine” has been developed that can infect a host without their consent”
Why are there so many jewish-sounding people on Twitter reporting all this stuff? That’s the first question that always comes to my mind.
Anyway, on the subject of the post… Are people going to draw the line at this? Or are they just going to keep bending over further & taking it deeper until it kills them? Not taking defensive action over a warfare tactic THIS extreme would prove beyond doubt that people are, well… completely & utterly f*cked in every way. No other way to say it really. It’s not like they haven’t been giving out warnings that this was coming for ages now either which in terms of how they really operate means they’ve already been using it for ages.
DTTNWOE! DTTNWOE! DTTNWOE!