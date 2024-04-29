BREAKING: ‘Numerous law enforcement officers’ shot in standoff in Charlotte, North Carolina

By Hannah Nightingale – The Postmillennial

Multiple law enforcement officers in Charlotte, North Carolina have been shot in an “active situation,” police said.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department urged people to avoid the area of the 5000 block of Galway Drive, and said that the scene is still active, with “numerous law enforcement officers” being struck by gunfire.

“Avoid the area. Many roads are closed for faster ambulance transport. Please cooperate with authorities,” the department added.

Sources told WCCB that three US Marshals were killed in the shooting.

Sources told WSOC-TV that two officers were shot in their legs and one in the chest.

“The US Marshals Task Force, which is comprised of officers from multiple agencies, was conducting an investigation in the area of the 5000 block of Galway Dr when they were engaged by active gunfire from a subject,” CMPD wrote.

“Multiple law enforcement officers have been struck by the gunfire and are being transported to the hospital. The CMPD SWAT team is currently on the scene.”

The US Marshals Fugitive Task Force was reportedly attempting to serve a warrant in the area when shots were fired, police said.