BREAKING: Washington State Dems vote against informing parents about sexual assault of a child by a school employee

By Ari Hoffman – The Postmillennial

In a move that has sparked fierce backlash from Republican lawmakers and parental rights organizations, Washington Governor Bob Ferguson signed House Bill 1296 into law on Tuesday, effectively dismantling key provisions of Initiative 2081—a voter-backed parental rights initiative supported by over 454,000 Washingtonians.

HB 1296, sponsored and passed by the Democratic majority in the Legislature, revises the parental rights measure that was enacted with bipartisan support just one year ago. The original initiative outlined 15 rights for parents of public school students, including the right to be notified of academic, medical, safety, and law enforcement matters involving their children, and the right to access educational and medical records.

Critics say the new legislation guts the core of Initiative 2081. Among the most controversial changes:

Schools can delay parents from receiving information about their students and entirely removes access for parents receiving medical and mental health records.

The bill removes the requirement to notify parents when their child receives medical services from government employees in schools.

It allows government employees up to two days to notify parents that their child was the victim of a crime or sexual assault in school.

The bill creates significant legal and bureaucratic hurdles for parents seeking to hold schools accountable when rights under I-2081 are violated.

The Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) is granted expanded authority to penalize school districts that fail to comply with its directives.

The bill passed along party lines, with every Republican legislator voting against it. Rep. Travis Couture (R-Allyn), a vocal opponent of HB 1296, denounced the measure as a “slap in the face to democracy” and criticized Democrats for overturning a measure they had previously supported. “We have seen a stunning amount of sexual misconduct and sexual assaults by educators in our schools just in the last year,” Couture said. He proposed an amendment that would have required immediate parental notification if a student was sexually abused by a school employee—an amendment Democrats voted down.

Let’s Go Washington, the citizen-led group that spearheaded the original initiative, issued a sharp rebuke following the bill’s signing. Founder Brian Heywood said in a statement to The Ari Hoffman Show on Talk Radio 570 KVI, “This is a direct assault on parents and a damnation of Governor Ferguson’s claim to be a moderate for Washingtonians.” Heywood emphasized the group’s commitment to repealing the new law, stating, “We will do everything in our power to reverse this gutting of the Parental Rights Bill.”

The legislation has also drawn national attention. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) called the changes “utterly insane,” while former President Donald Trump weighed in on Truth Social, claiming, “Washington State Democrats voted not to inform parents if a child is sexually abused by a school employee.” Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk also shared the news, amplifying conservative criticism.

Even before Initiative 2081 officially took effect on June 6, it was the subject of legal controversy. In May, the ACLU and other legal advocacy groups filed suit, arguing that the measure’s broad and vague language could harm marginalized youth. That lawsuit was dismissed by a judge, but opposition from civil rights organizations persists.

Democratic leaders have defended their support for HB 1296 by arguing that Initiative 2081 overlapped with existing laws and introduced ambiguous provisions. House Speaker Laurie Jinkins (D-Tacoma) and Senate Majority Leader Jamie Pedersen (D-Seattle) previously wrote in The Seattle Times that 90 percent of the initiative was already reflected in state policy. However, Pedersen also sparked outrage when he previously stated that parents have no rights over their children, a remark widely circulated by critics.

Despite the legislative setback, Let’s Go Washington and its supporters are preparing for the next phase of their campaign. The group has a history of mobilizing grassroots support and gathering record-breaking numbers of signatures. They vow to challenge HB 1296 and restore what they call “common-sense protections for parental involvement.”

“The Governor and his party have shown their true colors,” Heywood said. “This is not about politics. It’s about trust, transparency, and the basic rights of parents to know what’s happening in their children’s lives. And Washington families will not forget it.”