The sanctuary state of California will make history by becoming the first state in the nation to give food stamps to illegal aliens.
This week, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) announced a budget deal with Democrat state legislators that includes providing food stamps, paid for by California’s taxpayers, to illegal aliens 55 and older — the first initiative of its kind in the United States.
An executive with the group Nourish California told the Fresno Bee that the policy is historic for the state, saying, “California is once again making history by removing xenophobic exclusions to our state’s safety net.”
Expansion of the state’s CalFresh food stamps program will cost California’s taxpayers more than $35 million and about 75,000 illegal aliens are expected to enroll every year.
The move comes as Newsom’s budget deal will also ensure that California is the first state in the nation to provide taxpayer-funded health insurance to all of its 3.3 million illegal aliens.
Offering taxpayer-funded health insurance to its entire illegal alien population, the largest in the nation, is expected to cost California’s taxpayers about $2.4 billion annually. The plan is scheduled to begin in 2024.
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/06/29/california-makes-history-first-state-in-u-s-giving-food-stamps-to-illegal-aliens/
5 thoughts on “California Makes History: First State in U.S. Giving Food Stamps to Illegal Aliens”
Fooostamp program is federally funded through block grants to states and according to policy illegal immigrants are prohibited from receiving FS. Meanwhile, California disqualifies many Americans from receiving the same. What next? Sections 8 housing and vouchers for illegals which will displace many poor Americans in need of housing?
Was searching around for something to say about this, something beyond personal outrage. Came across this vid. I didn’t even know there was an INTERNATIONAL COMMUNIST ANTHEM:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FTE3sMM2H9I
They sure know how to sell it!!
How it was with Mao:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eEd17taOrmA
Here is the F-k You No You’re Not Freeman Anthem
https://youtu.be/jHWhYnwNnfo
Eloquent.
And highly practical. 🙂
