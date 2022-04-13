Camera System at Brooklyn Subway Station Was Not Working at Time of Shooting Due to Computer Glitch

10 people were shot earlier Tuesday in the 36th Street subway station in Brooklyn, New York.

At least 29 people were injured in total.

Multiple undetonated devices were also found in the area.

Police said the person of interest in this shooting attack, 62-year-old Frank James, rented the U-Haul connected to the mass shooting attack.

It took several hours for the police to identify Frank James as a person of interest because according to NYC Mayor Eric Adams, a glitch caused the cameras in the subway to malfunction.

“We are communicating with the MTA to find out was it throughout the entire station or was it just one camera,” Mayor Adams told WCBS 880.

“The cameras at three subway stations the NYPD attempted to access — 25 St, 36 St and 45 St in Brooklyn— were not transmitting in real time due to a glitch.” ABC News investigative reporter Aaron Katersky said. “The cameras were not sabotaged. It was a computer malfunction.”

Frank James appears to be a fan of black nationalism according to his social media posts.

Frank James was on the FBI’s terrorist radar until 2019.

The FBI missed another one!

