Canada has given roughly $9 billion dollars to Ukraine as Justin Trudeau said in this speech.
🔊
Meanwhile regular Canadian citizens are struggling to afford housing and food with massive inflation having driven the cost of living thru the roof in recent years.… pic.twitter.com/tPmX2qq4wP
Remember how all the history books taught us about very bad dictators, dictators who were border-line insane? Well this one here, though a very bad actor, qualifies as such. You can see the lust for control on his face, but deep down inside he’s really saying, “I want my mommy.” Such an obedient thespian.
