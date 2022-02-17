Canadian Officials Freeze Bank Accounts of Citizens Who Donated to Freedom Convoy — State Run Media Brags About Using Data from GiveSendGo Criminal Hackers to Target Citizens

After declaring the Emergency Act on Monday the Trudeau government is tracking down freedom protesters and their supporters and freezing their bank accounts.

Canadians are losing their government jobs for donating as little as $100 dollars to protesters who oppose the tyrannical governement.

And the state-run media is bragging about using hacked data to name, shame and punish Canadians who donated to a GiveSendGo campaign that supported the Freedom Truckers in Canada.

Canada is quickly becoming unrecognizable.

Democrats must be in awe of their northern comrades.

One dangerous Queens Park staffer was fired today. The state-run media cheered the news.

Conservative Treehouse reported:

Canadian state media CTV and CBC have been using the hacked data (provided by Cottle) to dox the donors of the funding effort in order to assist the Canadian government with seizure of their bank accounts, loans, mortgage accounts, retirement accounts, 401k financial accounts and insurance accounts. As noted by the CBC, “Using powers granted under the Emergencies Act, the federal government has directed banks and other financial institutions to stop doing business with people associated with the anti-vaccine mandate convoy occupying the nation’s capital.” Canadian CTV Journalist John Woodward has been on person publicly promoting the lists of donors on his twitter account, and has uploaded the illegally hacked data onto spread sheets, and then written stories about his findings. Via Woodward’s illegal use of the unlawful files, Toronto CTV is bragging about using the data to track down and then publicize the names of the donors. Included in the hacked list CTV outlines, “Director of Communications for Ontario, Marion Isabeau-Ringuette is among several government staffers and associates under scrutiny after their names or identifying information were found in a pair of leaks of some 100,000 donations to American crowdfunding website GiveSendGo.” As noted by CBC, once the targets are identified, “banks will be working with law enforcement to determine who should be “de-banked.””

