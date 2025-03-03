Candace Owens says we will NEVER see the Epstein Files and you should forget about it.
“They implicate israel and we never see any files that can potentially implicate israel”
Do you agree?pic.twitter.com/L1AHesevH3
— ADAM (@AdameMedia) March 2, 2025
One thought on “Candace Owens says we will NEVER see the Epstein Files and you should forget about it. “They implicate israel and we never see any files that can potentially implicate israel””
and coincidentally enough.. the video is gone.. what a coinky dink!!