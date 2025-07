Candace Owens tells Piers Morgan she'd rather see her sons go to jail than go to war.

"I'd want my kids to go to jail before they fought for Israel."

Watch the full show 👇

📺 https://t.co/ofwNnwsB9H@piersmorgan | @RealCandaceO pic.twitter.com/XkylhIMLnE

— Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) June 24, 2025