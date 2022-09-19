Celtic fans sing "if you hate the Royal Family clap your hands" over a one minute applause for the Queen..
— Lowkey (@Lowkey0nline) September 18, 2022
Posted: September 19, 2022
Categories: Videos
One thought on “Celtic fans sing “if you hate the Royal Family clap your hands” over a one minute applause for the Queen..”
This one made my day!! 🙂
