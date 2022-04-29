Posted: April 28, 2022 Categories: Videos Cloud seeding plan in southeastern New Mexico gets approval KRQE Apr 25, 2022 • Cloud seeding plan in southeastern New Mexico gets approval Share this:PrintGabTelegramTweet
One thought on “Cloud seeding plan in southeastern New Mexico gets approval”
“Environ mental ists have expressed concerns about seeding. They don’t know the effects on the ecosystem yet”
One thing is for certain, a severe drought definitely has an impact on the ecosystem
https://www.dri.edu/cloud-seeding-program/what-is-cloud-seeding/