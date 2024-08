Colorado Resident Says Illegal Migrants Are Now Extorting American Citizens For Rent

“I've lived in Colorado now for like 4 months — they're taking over — extorting residents for rent

– The police won't do anything

– The feds won't do anything

– Marshals won't do anything”… pic.twitter.com/LP0ZpS11rw

— Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) August 31, 2024