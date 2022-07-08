Crimes committed by illegal immigrants surged in 2021 after declining in previous years

The number of crimes committed by illegal immigrants in the United States surged in fiscal year 2021 after declining in the years before that.

Homicides, assaults, incidents of domestic violence, illegal weapons possession, and sexual offenses committed by illegal aliens all increased dramatically in fiscal year 2021 compared to fiscal year 2020, data from U.S. Customs and Border Protection shows.

Illegal immigrants committed 1,178 assault and domestic violence crimes in 2021, which represents a more than 400% increase from the 208 in 2020.

Sixty homicide or manslaughter convictions were attributed to illegal immigrants in 2021, a 1,900% increase from the previous year.

Driving under the influence convictions rose 347% from 364 to 1,629, and illegal possession of or trafficking of drugs rose 453% from 386 to 2,138.

The number of convictions in every crime category, with the exception of homicides, which rose from two to three from 2019 to 2020, had decreased between 2019 and 2020.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says that officials apprehended 10,763 “criminal noncitizens” in fiscal year 2021, which marks an increase of over 300% from previous years.

Data shows that Border Patrol agents arrested 2,438 criminal noncitizens in 2020, 4,269 in 2019 and 6,698 in 2018.

“The term ‘criminal noncitizens’ refers to individuals who have been convicted of one or more crimes, whether in the United States or abroad, prior to interdiction by the U.S. Border Patrol,” the U.S. government website says

So far in the 2022 fiscal year, which lasts until September 30, 2022, a total of 7,253 criminal noncitizens have been arrested.

Last week, Border Patrol agents announced that they apprehended two sex offenders and nine MS-13 gang members at the southern border as illegal immigration into the United States continues to skyrocket.

Additionally, two illegal immigrants were charged this week after allegedly plotting a mass shooting at a Fourth of July event in Richmond, Virginia.

One of the suspects in the alleged plot has been previously deported, according to reports.

The number of encounters between Border Patrol agents and illegal immigrants hit a new record in May with a total of 239,416 encounters.

The 239,416 migrant encounters eclipses the 180,597 encountered in May 2021 and the 23,237 encountered in May 2020. It is also higher than the 235,478 encountered in April 2022, which itself set a new record for encounters.

Officials from several Texas counties along the southern border announced a series of emergency declarations Tuesday, asking the Biden administration for help stemming unprecedented illegal immigration, which they say has resulted in property damage, stolen vehicles, gun violence and other issues.

“Clearly, it’s the responsibility of the United States government to do this and clearly they’re not going to do a thing,” Goliad County Judge Mike Bennett said.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

