Dan's thoughts on our greatest ally pic.twitter.com/bPcWoDeGiK
— Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) August 26, 2024
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
Dan's thoughts on our greatest ally pic.twitter.com/bPcWoDeGiK
— Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) August 26, 2024
2 thoughts on “Dan’s thoughts on our greatest ally”
Democrats?!! Hey buddy, both sides are buyin’ bagels at the deli.
.
And here’s RFK last year, provin’ he can tow the line:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gj51RFQ2S0M
.