Delta jets collide on LaGuardia runway, 1 injured

By Hannah Nightingale – The Postmillennial

Two Delta regional planes were involved in a “low-speed collision” on Wednesday night, when the two Canadair jets, operated by Delta Air Lines subsidiary Endeavor Air, collided on a LaGuardia taxiway in New York.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said the incident took place just before 10 pm between two Canadair CRJ-900 regional jets, one of which was an outbound flight and the other an inbound flight.

A Delta spokesperson told Fox News that one flight attendant suffered a minor injury during the collision, and was treated by EMTs before being transported to a local hospital as a precautionary measure. No other injuries were reported.

Delta called the incident a “low-speed collision” between Endeavor Air flight 5155, which was leaving LaGuardia for Roanoake, Virginia, and Endeavor Air flight 5047, which was arriving at LaGuardia from Charlotte, North Carolina.

Delta spokesperson Morgan Durrant said, “Delta teams at our New York-LaGuardia hub are working to ensure our customers are taken care of after two Delta Connection aircraft operated by Endeavor Air were involved in a low-speed collision during taxi. Delta will work with all relevant authorities to review what occurred as safety of our customers and people comes before all else. We apologize to our customers for the experience.”

The company said preliminary information indicates that the wing of the outbound flight made contact with the fuselage of the inbound flight.

Passengers from both planes were brought to Terminal C by bus, and Delta provided food, beverages, hotel accommodations, and rebookings for those affected.

There was no impact on airport operations, the Port Authority said. Delta emphasized that the “safety of our customers and people comes before all else,” and said that it will work with relevant federal and local authorities to review the incident.