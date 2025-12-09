Democrats in Delaware County, Pennsylvania raised property taxes on residents 23% last year They just created a budget for 2026 that includes another 19% property tax increase This would be a 50% property tax increase in 3 years

  1. fookin criminals ..extorting the people that pay your way through life should end in their gruesome death..Hey yall is it fckin time yet ? powders getting old and so am I REv.2.0

