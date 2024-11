EXTREMELY IMPORTANT 🚨

Democrats VOTED DOWN a bill that would have forced all meat products to clearly be label if injected mRNA vaccines

“mRNA vaccines are entering our food chain in several species. So currently all farmed shrimp are being vaccinated with mRNA. Currently pork… pic.twitter.com/3cwhiX3O44

— Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) November 3, 2024