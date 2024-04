🔥 Detransitioner torches school board over gender ideology being pushed on students.

She said she was groomed to be trans as a child and her school had a huge role in it.

“Why do you wanna teach children that their bodies are wrong? Why do you wanna teach children that… pic.twitter.com/vCIgcDUDre

— Gays Against Groomers (@againstgrmrs) April 27, 2024