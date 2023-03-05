DEVELOPING: Residents Told to Shelter in Place After Train Derailment in Springfield, Ohio by Cristina Laila

A cargo train derailed in Springfield, Ohio on Saturday.

Residents are being told to shelter in place.

A hazmat crew is also on the scene.

“The Clark County Emergency Management Agency is asking residents within 1,000 feet of a train derailment at Ohio 41 near the Prime Ohio Business Park to shelter-in-place out of an abundance of caution.” – according to a post on Clark County’s Facebook page.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office have confirmed deputes are on scene of a train derailment late Saturday afternoon.

Deputies and medics responded to the area of State Route 41 and Gateway Boulevard near the Clark County Fairgrounds around 5 p.m.

Dispatchers confirm to News Center 7 they are on scene but no other information was available at this time.

Video sent from a News Center 7 viewer shows a couple of box cars derailed.

A hazmat crew is confirmed to be on scene, according to News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson.

The State Highway Patrol and Clark County Sheriff’s Office are also on scene.

Witness video shows the moment a cargo train starts to derail in Springfield, Ohio. Still unknown what the train was carrying pic.twitter.com/Sxsr6XhmAp — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) March 4, 2023