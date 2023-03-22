Diagnosis To Death – Days Or Weeks: Testicular Turbo Cancer Found In Young Athletes BY: TIM BROWN

Dr. William Makis has been sounding the alarm about the doctors who have been dying in Canada following their receiving the experimental COVID shots. However, he has also been warning of lots of other deaths and injuries related to the deadly poisonous shots, and the latest is testicular cancer that is being found in young athletes that he refers to it as “turbo testicular cancer,” which people are dying within days or weeks of being diagnosed.

Dr. Makis writes:

Tributes have been paid to a young Irish cricket player who died days after being diagnosed with testicular cancer. (click here)

21-year-old Daniel Donnan was rushed to the Ulster Hospital where he was treated for a bleed to the brain, but medical tests revealed tumors which had already spread to his brain and lungs.

Testicular cancer in young athletes

What is going on?

When a “fact check” vigorously denies something, it is very often true. Sure enough, a fact check denying the link between COVID-19 vaccines and testicular cancer exists (click here).

The fact check says “there is no evidence” but admits: “Grain of Truth: Four football players from the German first league have got testicular cancer since the spring of 2022.”

Except it’s not just 4 German football players (one article claims it’s actually 14). It’s also rugby players, skiers, cricket players, etc.

It’s athletes as well as non-athletes:

Some cases are extremely rapidly progressive, like this one: “late stage less than 2 months from 2nd jab…spread everywhere”.

Or in the case of 21 year old Irish cricket player Daniel Donnan, only a few days from diagnosis to death.

Or the case of VAERS 1232833 – a 32 year old military man who developed testicular pain 4 days after 2nd Pfizer COVID-19 mRNA dose and 20 days later was diagnosed with testicular cancer with metastatic spread to retroperitoneal lymph nodes.

What is the link between COVID-19 vaccines & testicular cancer?

As an Oncologist, I ask how and why. Yes, the COVID-19 vaccine spike protein localizes to the testes, according to the Japanese Pfizer Organ bio-distribution study done with rats. But at 48hr, the ovaries get 40x more LNP-mRNA than testes.

Perhaps the more important point is that the mRNA continues to accumulate in the testes with time. How long and to what degree? We don’t know because Pfizer didn’t look beyond 48hr.

More physical activity means more blood flow, with more mRNA delivered to the heart as well as the testes. So if the myocarditis and sudden cardiac death don’t get you…

Truthfully, we have no idea what the COVID-19 vaccine mRNA does after it deposits in the testes, because Pfizer and Moderna did not conduct any carcinogenicity studies to verify safety.

Pfizer/BioNTech have a testicular cancer treatment ready

Coincidentally, Pfizer’s COVID-19 mRNA vaccine partner BioNTech received European approval for new testicular cancer treatment on June 23, 2022, just as testicular cancer cases exploded across the German Bundesliga (click here).

Interestingly, their novel treatment targets heavily pretreated patients with relapsed or refractory advanced testicular cancer. In other words, particularly aggressive (turbo?) testicular tumors that don’t respond to conventional treatment.

Again, it’s almost as if they knew.

My Take…

Wherever COVID-19 vaccine spike protein accumulates, we see a “spike” in cancers: bone marrow (leukemias), lymph nodes (lymphomas), liver, kidney, pancreas, ovaries, testes, breasts, colon, brain, spinal cord, thyroid gland and more.

There is undoubtedly a direct local effect by the vaccine spike protein on the tissues it accumulates in, this is not just a systemic effect of the mRNA circulating and affecting the overall immune system.

Oncologists cannot continue to turn a blind eye to these rapidly progressive cancers, or “turbo cancers” as they’ve come to be known. Sooner or later, doctors will have to face the reality that they may have recommended something unsafe to their patients that was catastrophically damaging to their bodies.