Doug Emhoff: ‘Kamala Did What Kamala Always Does. She Put Her Head Down and Went to Work’

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Take him at his word.

Full video in context:

We certainly saw her put her head down and go to work when Benjamin Netanyahu came to Washington, DC in August.

As I noted at the time, Kamala gave a “full-throated defense” of Israel’s right to commit genocide and touted her willingness to go to war with Iran.

“Harris started her political career by getting on her knees for Willie Brown and now she’s trying to win the presidency by dropping to her knees for Benjamin Netanyahu,” I commented.

Emhoff said last week that Harris intends to put a mezuzah on the entrance to White House, marking it as a Jewish household.

She can’t wait to put her head down and go to work for the Israel Lobby.