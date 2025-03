The Mexican drug cartels are a far greater threat to the United States than China, Russia or Iran, says Doug Macgregor. They’ve got Javelin missile systems on our border, and American officials on their payroll.

— Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) March 11, 2025