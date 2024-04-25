One thought on “Douglas J. Davis falsely accused an Uber driver of anti-semitism because they couldn’t all fit in the car

  1. Bahahahahaha!!!

    Oh man, these people are hopeless. All they know how to do is create unnecessary problems by playing their childish anti-Semitic card whenever things don’t go their way.

    What a bunch of babies. They’ll never grow up and learn. It’s not in their DNA.

    Reply

