Douglas J. Davis falsely accused an Uber driver of anti-semitism because they couldn’t all fit in the car 🙄 pic.twitter.com/EEQzRNsfO8
— HOT SPOT (@HotSpotHotSpot) April 25, 2024
Bahahahahaha!!!
Oh man, these people are hopeless. All they know how to do is create unnecessary problems by playing their childish anti-Semitic card whenever things don’t go their way.
What a bunch of babies. They’ll never grow up and learn. It’s not in their DNA.