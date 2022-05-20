Dow Jones Closes Down 8 Consecutive Weeks – This Has Not Happened in 90 Years!

Gateway Pundit – by Jim Hoft

The Dow is set for another week of declines. This Dow has now been down for 8 consecutive weeks. This has not happened since 1923.

Things are about to get real. 

This has not happened in 90 years.

The Dow ended the day up 8.7 points on Friday at 3 PM ET.

But the Dow was down over 934 points for the week. It was brutal.

