Dr. Fauci Walks Back Covid Comments, Says Pandemic Not Over in US After White House Sets Him Straight

Gateway Pundit – by Cristina Laila

Dr. Fauci walked back his comments on the China Coronavirus and said the pandemic is not over in the US.

Dr. Fauci on Tuesday told PBS’s Jody Woodruff that the US is “out of the pandemic phase.”

“We are certainly right now in this country out of the pandemic phase,” Fauci said. “Namely we don’t have 900,000 new infections a day and tens and tens and tens of thousands of hospitalizations and thousands of deaths. We are at a low level right now.”

“So, if you’re saying, are we out of the pandemic phase in this country, we are. What we hope to do, I don’t believe, and I have spoken about this widely, we’re not going to eradicate this virus,” he said. “If we can keep that level very low, and intermittently vaccinate people — and I don’t know how often that would have to be.”

The White House on Wednesday contradicted Fauci and said the pandemic is NOT over.

“COVID isn’t over, and the pandemic isn’t over,” Psaki told reporters on Wednesday.

Fauci then walked back his Covid comments after the White House set him straight.

Later Wednesday Fauci ‘clarified’ his Covid comments and said the pandemic is not over.

“I want to clarify one thing,” Fauci told NPR on Wednesday. “I probably should have said the acute component of the pandemic phase, and I understand how that can lead to some misinterpretation.”

