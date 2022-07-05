Dutch Government to Ban All Farming

The crazies in the Dutch government plan to cut nitrogen emissions by 50% – 95% by 2030, which basically means farming will be banned.

78% of the Earth’s atmosphere is Nitrogen gas.

The world is facing a serious food supply situation and when I see things like this, I tend to believe they are trying to kill off a portion of the global population.

I can’t explain it any other way.

Even purely incompetent individuals would make a decision that helps citizens once in a while, purely by chance.

Everything that they have done has been detrimental.

Needless to say, the farmers are not happy.

FACTS:

>The Netherlands is the 2nd largest food exporter in the world

>Dutch agriculture is a major player globally and is currently the biggest exporter of agricultural goods after the United States.

The social contract has been broken.

