E. coli scare prompts recall of more than 60 tons of ground beef

Yahoo News

The Food and Drug Administration said Monday that more than 60 tons of ground beef products that may be contaminated with E. coli are being recalled.

Among the packages affected: SE Grocers’ Naturally Better Grass Fed Beef and Ground Beef Patties, Thomas Farms’ Grass Fed Ground Beef Patties and Ground Beef, Nature’s Reserve All Natural Grass Fed Ground Beef, Tajima Kobe Ground Beef, Marketside Butcher Wagyu Beef Patties and Weis By Nature Ground Beef Burgers;

There have been no confirmed reports of illness or adverse reactions due to consumption of the products, the FDA said. However, it said it is concerned that some products may still be in consumers’ refrigerators and freezers.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send questions via email to MPHotline@usda.gov.

https://www.yahoo.com/news/e-coli-scare-prompts-recall-213406504.html