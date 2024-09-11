Electric Vehicles Will Make River Pollution Worse, Says Environment Agency Chairman

By WILL JONES – The Daily Sceptic

Electric vehicles pollute rivers more than other cars because of their weight, according to the Chairman of the Environment Agency. The Mail has the story.

Road run-off from tyres contains pollution, including microplastics, that contaminates the waterways in the U.K.

Nearly 20% of the pollution problem in England’s rivers is caused by the run-off from towns, cities and transport, according to a report from the Environmental Audit Committee.

But the heavier a car is, then the greater the amount of particles that are released through tyre wear.

The average weight of a petrol or diesel car is also 150kg (23 stone) lighter than an electric vehicle, an Autotrader study found.

Speaking to the Telegraph, Chairman of the Environment Agency Alan Lovell said: “People are worried about tyres now, and electric vehicles, ironically, are worse for that because of their weight.

“There’s a lot of work to be done on that and we need to take appropriate action there.”

