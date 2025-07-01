Elon Musks Backing Thomas Massie Against Trump-AIPAC Challenger

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Billionaire X owner Elon Musk is officially backing Rep Thomas Massie to help him defeat whatever swamp creature President Trump and AIPAC recruit to try and oust him from Congress.

“I woke up this morning to find out Elon Musk is supporting my re-election!” Rep. Massie revealed Tuesday on X.

Massie continued:

Elon’s purchase of Twitter and cultivation of the X platform for free speech has already helped my cause immensely. It’s allowed me to bypass conventional media to refute the lies of both political parties and to provide transparency about how Congress works and what’s actually inside of the bills we vote on. Exposing the worst parts of the Big Beautiful Bill and reasserting Congressional War Powers has recently earned me the ire of the swamp and a fight for my re-election, but my re-election isn’t really about either of those issues specifically. It’s a referendum on whether members of Congress can think and act independently based on what’s best for the country, or whether all members of congress must be reduced to rubber stamps for their respective political parties and swampy special interests. I’m extremely thankful to have Elon Musk’s financial assistance to continue my mission as an independent voice in Congress for my constituents.

Massie’s tweet appears to be confirm Musk is in fact donating to his campaign.

Musk told former Rep. Justin Amash on Monday that he would back Massie over his opposition to Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill.”

Musk shared a video from Ron Paul noting how most of the good stuff in the BBB, which was held up to get conservatives to support it, was stripped at the last minute by the Senate parliamentarian.

Trump, who together with “MAGA Mike Johnson” decided to bank his entire agenda on one bill to be rammed through using reconciliation, is now flying into a rage over Musk’s opposition.

As I reported on Sunday, Trump is reportedly looking to recruit Kentucky state senator Aaron Reed, a Christian Zionist member of the Kentucky-Israel Caucus who believes “Israel is God’s chosen nation,” to replace Rep Thomas Massie in Congress.

Politico said White House officials were going to host Reed “in the coming weeks.”

Both the Republican Jewish Coalition and Trump have pledged “unlimited” spending to oust Massie from Congress.

Now that Musk has announced he will be backing Massie, it will be interesting to see if they still rise to the challenge.