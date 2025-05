Epstein’s first prosecutor at DOJ, Alex Acosta, said in 2019 “I was told Epstein belonged to intelligence and to leave it alone.” It should not take this FBI-DOJ 6 months to tell us what “belonged to intelligence” means. Unless something else at FBI-DOJ is very, very wrong.

Epstein's first prosecutor at DOJ, Alex Acosta, said in 2019 “I was told Epstein belonged to intelligence and to leave it alone.” It should not take this FBI-DOJ 6 months to tell us what "belonged to intelligence" means. Unless something else at FBI-DOJ is very, very wrong. https://t.co/Ibnq3wNrE4 pic.twitter.com/VQy2Ul1fRh — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) May 9, 2025 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet