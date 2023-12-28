Even General Flynn is now realising that the IDF stood down for 7 hours on (the) October 7th (False Flag Operation) on the most secure and well protected border in the world.

One thought on “Even General Flynn is now realising that the IDF stood down for 7 hours on (the) October 7th (False Flag Operation) on the most secure and well protected border in the world.

  1. B.S. on so many levels. I wonder if these two gate-keeping traitor-a**holes will ever find themselves as victims of GENOCIDE!!!

    Well, when you serve the devil it’s not long before he turns on you.

    .

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*