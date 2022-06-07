Family of Clinton Advisor Found Hanging From Tree with Shotgun Blast to Chest Blocks Release of Files Detailing Grisly Death Scene

Another Clinton advisor is dead.

Mark Middleton, Bill Clinton’s special advisor from Little Rock, Arkansas who connected the former president to deceased pedophile Jeffrey Epstein died at the age of 59 in early May.

At first, no details of Middleton’s death were disclosed, however, the case was blown wide open after a FOIA request by Radar Online revealed the former advisor was found hanging from a tree with a shotgun blast to his chest.

Mr. Middleton was found hanging from a tree with a shotgun blast to his chest and an extension cord wrapped around his neck 30 miles from his Arkansas ranch.

The investigation into the so-called ‘suicide’ was reopened after Middleton was found dead on an 1,100 acre Perryville farm linked to Bill Clinton.

Middleton’s family is now fighting to block the release of files detailing the grisly death scene.

The Middleton family is reportedly angry about the ‘ unsubstantiated conspiracy theories’ spreading online about the death of their loved one.

The Daily Mail exclusively reported:

The family of a top advisor to Bill Clinton who admitted Jeffrey Epstein to the White House multiple times during his presidency is pulling out all the stops to keep details of his mysterious death becoming public. They have petitioned a judge to prevent pictures of Mark Middleton’s death scene being released under the Freedom of Information Act. In a lawsuit filed on May 23, the family admits Middleton committed suicide, and says they have ‘a privacy interest’ in preventing any ‘photographs, videos, sketches (or) other illustrative content’ from the death scene being released. They claim it would lead to ‘outlandish, hurtful, unsupported and offensive articles’ being published online. They argued that keeping the footage and files sealed would halt a proliferation of ‘unsubstantiated conspiracy theories’. A judge is due to hear the case on June 14. After the petition was filed, Perry County Sheriff Scott Montgomery denied DailyMail.com’s FOIA request for any of his paperwork on the case, which would include the police report and written files, even though they do not contain any graphic images.

