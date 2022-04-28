Farm Crisis Hits Dakotas As Floods Delay Plantings, May Trigger US Food Shortage

Zero Hedge – by Tyler Durden

In the last several weeks, farmers in the Northern Plains have been battered by blizzards, winter storms, high winds, and extreme flooding. These weather phenomena have delayed farmers from plantings in high-producing crop regions. Every week plantings are delayed, the harvest yield shrinks, and this comes at a precarious time as the global food supply chain is fracturing.

Private weather forecasters and ag specialist BAMWX warned about delayed plantings across the Northern Plains to Midwest to the Ohio Valley. Some farmers might not be able to plant until at least May as widespread above-average moisture, and widespread well below average temperatures inhibit farmers from working their fields.

BAMWX shows the most above-average precipitation occurred in The Dakotas.

Much of the Northern Plains to Midwest to the Ohio Valley experienced below-average temperatures.

