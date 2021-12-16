Fauci Says Government May Have To Use Force To Get The Unvaxxed To Get Jab, ‘Even If It’s Unpopular’

Back in September, White House chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci threatened that the Biden regime was going to “mandate” everyone take Big Pharma’s experimental shots if the “recalcitrant group” of unvaxxed Americans were not “persuaded” to submit.

“We have a pretty hardcore group of people that we’re trying to persuade them — or mandate them if they’re not persuaded — to get vaccinated,” Fauci said.

Fauci issued similar threats during an interview with MSNBC on Wednesday.

“I would prefer, and we all would prefer that people would be voluntarily getting vaccinated, but if they’re not gonna do that, sometimes you’ve got to do things that are unpopular, but that clearly supersede individual choices and are directed predominantly at the communal good,” Fauci said.

Fauci: "I would prefer, and we all would prefer that people would be voluntarily getting vaccinated, but if they're not gonna do that, sometimes you've got to do things that are unpopular, but that clearly supersede individual choices…" pic.twitter.com/yxbOw9cwKw — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) December 8, 2021

Last year, Fauci brushed off the notion of mandatory vaccines and said the government “would never mandate” them “for any element of the general public.”

VIDEO: Mandatory Vaccine. – Dr. Fauci once said, 'mandatory' vaccine injections are not necessary and will not happen. pic.twitter.com/PG8PTPJouj — New Granada (@NewGranada1979) July 5, 2021

“I don’t see [a vaccine mandate] on a national level merely because of all the situations you have upon encroaching upon a person’s freedom to make their own choice of their own health,” Fauci said during another interview.

Anthony Fauci, July 2020: “I don’t see [a vaccine mandate] on a national level merely because of all the situations you have upon encroaching upon a person’s freedom to make their own choice of their own health” pic.twitter.com/iHHr2TwIUj — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 10, 2021

On Wednesday, Fauci told CNN that changing the definition of “fully vaccinated” to include three (or more) shots is going to be a matter of “when, not if.”

Fauci says on CNN that people with two Covid shots will no longer be considered fully vaccinated. Kate Bolduan: “Is it a matter now of when, not if, the definition of fully vaccinated changes?” Fauci: “Yes … it’s going to be a matter of when, not if.” pic.twitter.com/XLYz1QQBrg — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) December 8, 2021

He also called on Americans to enforce vaccine passports against their own family members during holiday get-togethers.

Fauci tells vaccinated people that they should "ask and maybe require" their guests to show "evidence that they are vaccinated." pic.twitter.com/WvRdg8yJDq — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) December 8, 2021

As Fauci’s approval rating has plummeted due to his endless flip-flopping and failed predictions, it appears he has now been tasked with going out and saying the craziest bull***t imaginable to make Biden’s mandates seem moderate in comparison.

