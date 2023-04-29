Federal Government Behind Massive Operation to Send Illegal Immigrants into U.S. by JONAS VESTERBERG

Migrants are funneled towards the U.S. southern border via a sophisticated logistics operation paid for by American taxpayers and the United Nations, says war correspondent Michael Yon.

DARIEN GAP, PANAMA — Michael Yon is a former Special Forces operator – Green Beret – and one of the world’s most accomplished war correspondents. Right now, he is at the Darien Gap in Panama – a hub for human trafficking and illegal immigration. This is where migrants are put on buses to take them further on the journey where the destination is the U.S. southern border.

The Darien Gap camp is a transit point for migrants coming from all corners of the world. It is largely managed by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) – a United Nations agency that promotes and facilitates migration from developing countries and China to the West.

WEAPONIZED MIGRATION

“This is weaponized migration,” Michael Yon tells The Florida Standard. “Weaponized migration is being used to change the U.S. demographic, and it’s going on in many parts of the world. It’s clearly going to destroy Europe and the United States,” Yon says.

Chinese military-age men at Darien Gap (https://twitter.com/realmuckraker)

Many of the migrants processed through the Darien Gap and loaded onto buses there are Chinese nationals. Michael Yon says that up to 30 to 40 high-end tour coaches leave the camps each day.

“They drive Highway 1 up to a camp in northwestern Panama near the city David. Then they go in smaller buses towards the Costa Rican border, where they are dropped off. From there they enter Costa Rica and continue north,” Yon explains.

He says that the current rate of migrants processed through the Darien Gap is around 400,000 individuals.

“It’s a serious operation that is well-organized, but it’s ad-hoc as well. There’s a program between Costa Rica and Panama called Controlled Flow, which was brokered by the United States. It makes for migrants to move through Costa Rica in a more or less orderly fashion,” Yon says.

“The Chinese are coming through here in large numbers, about 200 per day and increasing, heading to the U.S. One Chinese man said he had tried to get into Florida by buying a boat in the Bahamas. He paid 5,000 dollars for it but ran out of gas and was picked up by the U.S. Coast Guard. The Bahamians deported him back to China, but he got off the plane in Cuba and then went to Quito, Ecuador. Then to the Darien Gap.”

“MAYORKAS IS NOT SHUTTING IT DOWN”

Department of Homeland Security Mayorkas visited the Darien Gap camp on April 11, where he met with Panamanian leaders – allegedly to discuss ways to curb the migration flow. But Yon says that the motive for the trip was the opposite:

“Mayorkas has intentionally increased the size of the Darien Gap camp. He’s not shutting it down, like some fake reports in the media. They are actually clearing land to expand the camps. I’ve seen the trailers and the brand-new bunk beds myself,” Yon tells The Florida Standard.

Yon says that the U.S. paid Panama $18 million for taking care of migrants, but the Panamanians said they only received one million dollars. Panama spent $8 million last year just on food for the passers-through, Yon states.

About 1,200 migrants per day are passing through, some stay in the camp because they are sick or need to rest. Some stay for months, some a week or less,” says Michael Yon.

THE RED CROSS PROVIDES GUIDE TO ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Migrants are provided with printed guides with detailed maps and other information on how to get to their target country in the safest manner possible. These folders are produced by the Red Cross and entitled “How to Stay Safe and Well When Migrating.”

Moreover, according to their own statements, the American Red Cross is participating in the domestic trafficking of migrants once they have crossed the U.S.-Mexico border:

“Currently, the American Red Cross is providing support as needed to migrants being bussed by other organizations from the U.S.-Mexico border to U.S. cities. This includes supporting these lead organizations with services for migrants in their care by providing relief supplies or training. And, depending on local needs, our assistance might also include providing food, water, comfort, health services and mental health support,” the website states.

Vile, brutal sexual violence is prevalent on the migration route, as The Florida Standard has previously reported. Women and children are often raped. This is something that the organizations that facilitate illegal immigration are well aware of. They have even developed guidelines and the UN organization IOM provides migrants with so-called “rape kits” in custom shoulder bags.

Michael Yon says that many of the female migrants and children are violated, many multiple times. The “rape kit” contains a female condom, regular condoms and morning-after pills.

“HOSTILE TAKEOVER OF THE WEST”

Michael Yon says that we are watching a true hostile takeover of the West, driven by the fascism of the World Economic Forum and the Chinese Communist Party. The United Nations’ infrastructure and organizations are being used as vehicles.

“They don’t even hide it – they are telling you what they are going to do. Right now, the WEF and the CCP are colluding with each other, but they have different end-state goals. The WEF’s goal is to control the West through techno-fascism. But what many don’t know is that the CCP has a racial component to their ideology. Their goal is for the world to be ruled by Han Chinese,” Yon explains.

Yon has a terrifying prediction for the future.

“Sooner or later, they will put these third-world migrants in American uniforms. Then they will be used against the U.S. population. They are coming to take our homes and cars; they are coming to replace us. And our own government is behind it,” Michael Yon says.

