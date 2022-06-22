“First Guns, Now It’s Immigration”: GOP TX Senator John Cornyn Advances Gun Control Bill, Plans Mass Amnesty Next

Information Liberation – by Chris Menahan

GOP sellouts are uniting with Democrats to ram through new gun control legislation and are planning a mass amnesty for illegal aliens and DACA recipients next.

Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) and Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) were seen shaking hands on the Senate floor on Tuesday evening after voting to advance their new gun control bill. 

A “smiling” Cornyn reportedly told Sen. Alejandro Padilla (D-CA), “First guns, now it’s immigration.”

It was reported last week that ten GOP senators had united with Democrats to pass new gun control measures. It now appears they have five more GOP senators on board.

Four out of the ten GOP senators who first signed onto this gun control push are retiring and five others are not up for reelection until 2026. Only Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) is facing voters in 2024.

Politico reported last week that GOP donors are pushing GOP senators to pass a mass amnesty next and it’s now clear Cornyn is fully on board.

Joe Biden is the most unpopular president in US history but corrupt GOP senators are uniting together with him, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and the rest of the Democratic Party to screw over their own voters in every way possible.

Cornyn last week denounced his own constituents that are opposed to his gun control push as a “mob” that he will never give in to.

This is the greatest sellout in political history.

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) reportedly asked Cornyn last week if his gun control bill would do anything to address the current epidemic of “gang violence and inner-city murders.”

“No,” Cornyn responded. “We’re not focusing on that.”

Information Liberation

3 thoughts on ““First Guns, Now It’s Immigration”: GOP TX Senator John Cornyn Advances Gun Control Bill, Plans Mass Amnesty Next

  1. This is certainly right in line with those that are agents of a foreign jurisdiction. Comes as no surprise, really.
    These agents DON’T represent the people!

  2. Traitor Cornyn has been in office as long as Pelosi. He ain’t and has never been a Republican. (Not that the two parties are any different from each other). That arrogant Jew kiss ass bastard has always served the elite and never the people. He’s as dirty as a Jewish mobster and should have been cast out of office a LONG time ago.

