“First Guns, Now It’s Immigration”: GOP TX Senator John Cornyn Advances Gun Control Bill, Plans Mass Amnesty Next

Information Liberation – by Chris Menahan

GOP sellouts are uniting with Democrats to ram through new gun control legislation and are planning a mass amnesty for illegal aliens and DACA recipients next.

Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) and Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) were seen shaking hands on the Senate floor on Tuesday evening after voting to advance their new gun control bill.

Cornyn and Schumer shaking hands on the floor

The vibe in the Senate is so positive right now that Schumer gave Susan Collins a fist bump !

A “smiling” Cornyn reportedly told Sen. Alejandro Padilla (D-CA), “First guns, now it’s immigration.”

A smiling Cornyn tells Padilla, "First guns, now it's immigration" "That's right, we're going to do it," Sinema added

It was reported last week that ten GOP senators had united with Democrats to pass new gun control measures. It now appears they have five more GOP senators on board.

The ten GOP Senators who signed onto the gun control deal that included funding for red flag laws: Blunt

Burr

Portman

Toomey

Cornyn

Tillis

Cassidy

Collins

Graham

Romney Republicans who just joined to advance it: Murkowski

Capito

Ernst

McConnell

Young. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 22, 2022

Four out of the ten GOP senators who first signed onto this gun control push are retiring and five others are not up for reelection until 2026. Only Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) is facing voters in 2024.

Of the 10 Republican senators supporting a bipartisan deal on gun safety, four are leaving Congress at the end of the year and five are not up for re-election for another four years. Only Mitt Romney of Utah will face voters in 2024.

Politico reported last week that GOP donors are pushing GOP senators to pass a mass amnesty next and it’s now clear Cornyn is fully on board.

Joe Biden is the most unpopular president in US history but corrupt GOP senators are uniting together with him, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and the rest of the Democratic Party to screw over their own voters in every way possible.

Cornyn last week denounced his own constituents that are opposed to his gun control push as a “mob” that he will never give in to.

https://twitter.com/ColumbiaBugle/status/1537895319286865920?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1537895319286865920%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.informationliberation.com%2F%3Fid%3D63165

This is the greatest sellout in political history.

Here we are voting to move on a bill negotiated entirely behind closed doors, released only an hour ago, that no one has had time to fully read, that ignores the national crime wave & chips away instead at the fundamental rights of law abiding citizens. NO — Josh Hawley

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) reportedly asked Cornyn last week if his gun control bill would do anything to address the current epidemic of “gang violence and inner-city murders.”

“No,” Cornyn responded. “We’re not focusing on that.”

https://twitter.com/ColumbiaBugle/status/1539414457864134658?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1539414457864134658%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.informationliberation.com%2F%3Fid%3D63165

