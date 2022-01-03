Flashback: Obama Calls for Civilian Force as Large as the Military

Young Americans for Liberty – by Jihan Huq, 2010

We all know we saw this one coming.

This is one of the many examples of how this administration has been ridiculously expanding the size of the government. At Wednesday’s townhall meeting, Obama mentioned how the military is “overburned” by our current wars and how a civilian force is needed.This is nothing new. Obama himself mentioned this when he was campaigning two years ago:

“We cannot continue to rely on our military in order to achieve the national security objectives we’ve set. We’ve got to have a civilian national security force that’s just as powerful, just as strong, just as well-funded,” Obama said in July 2, 2008.

According to President Obama, this civilian force could also be used as another tool for our blessed nation-building efforts from abroad. The administration has been talking about efforts to drastically increase the bugdet of the State Department as well. Oh, and this civilian force will be funded on roughly the same scale as the military.

Instead of doing the wise thing — limiting government, and stopping all forms of nation-building and interventionism — this administration is doing the exact opposite. But with the health care bill , TARP and the finance reform bill passed, the PATRIOT act renewed, etc., should we really expect any sensible limitations from our wise overlords?

