Flock CEO Garrett Langley requests to have his house blurred in Google Maps but says that Americans must submit to surveillance cameras everywhere because safety trumps privacy. pic.twitter.com/RJ1bNjNzSG
— James Li (@5149jamesli) August 31, 2026
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
Flock CEO Garrett Langley requests to have his house blurred in Google Maps but says that Americans must submit to surveillance cameras everywhere because safety trumps privacy. pic.twitter.com/RJ1bNjNzSG
— James Li (@5149jamesli) August 31, 2026