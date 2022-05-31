Food Plant Fires, Explosions, Plane Crashes, Recalls And Ongoing Shortages Are Decimating Our Food Supply

All News PipeLine – by Susan Duclos

In April Stefan Stanford reported on more than a dozen “mysterious series of incidents” at more than a dozen food processing plants. Days later Stefan highlighted a warning from the FBI about “coming” cyber attacks against our food supply chain. In early May he offered an update as more food processing plants were hit.

With the ongoing food shortages from the state lockdowns during the Covid overreactions, the bird flu, the extraordinarily high number of food recalls we are seeing reported, and these bizarre fires, explosions and plane crashes at the food processing plants, it is becoming clear that despite the media and “fact-checker” denials, something very strange is going on.

Some folks think (or claim) all of this is just a number of “coincidences,” but in researching a little more, we see these mysterious series of incidents as Stefan so succinctly called them, started far earlier than previously reported.

From January 11, 2021 to May 29, 2022, there have been more than two dozen events, and not just at food processing plants, but including wildfires ripping through key agricultural areas of Nebraska, as reported by The Project for a New American Government.

THE RECALLS….

While there are always a number of recalls for a variety of reasons, when you see 30 listed on the food safety government website in from May 3, 2022, we absolutely have to question where the food taken off the shelves is actually going, and if it is indeed being destroyed, or if there is something else going on.

The MSM refuses to question it and continue to act as if this is somehow normal, so Independent Media must question the veracity of the explanations.

Albanese Confectionery Group, Inc. Recalls Select Peanut Butter Products Because of Possible Health Risk

May 27, 2022

FSIS Issues Public Health Alert for Ready-to-Eat Salad Products Containing Peanut Butter that May be Contaminated with Salmonella

May 27, 2022

California Firm Issues Voluntary Product Recall Due to Undeclared Wheat and Egg in Trader Joe’s Lemony Arugula Basil Salad Kit

May 27, 2022

Euphoria Chocolate Company Issues Voluntary Recall of Peanut Butter Classic Truffles, Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Meltaways and Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Meltaways Because of Possible Health Risk

May 27, 2022

A G Specialty Foods Inc. Issues Voluntary Recall of Food Products Containing Jif and Smuckers Peanut Butter Due to the Potential Salmonella Contamination

May 26, 2022

Safeway Fresh Foods (dba Sunnyside Fresh) of Vineland New Jersey is Issuing a Voluntary Class 1 Recall of Quick Chek Branded Apple and Peanut Butter Snack Trays Sold in New Jersey Because the JIF Peanut Butter Portion has the Potential to be Contaminated with Salmonella

May 26, 2022

Casper’s Ice Cream Issues Allergy Alert on Mispackaged Red Button Canadian Vanilla Product Lot 344-21-946

May 25, 2022

Brookshire Grocery Company Recalls Yellow Flesh Peaches Because of Possible Health Risk

May 25, 2022

Bix Produce Company Recalls “Egg and Cheese Curds Power Box” Because of Possible Health Risk

May 25, 2022

Coblentz Chocolate Company Recalls Select Peanut Butter Products Because of Possible Health Risk

May 24, 2022

Mary’s Harvest Fresh Foods, Inc. Issues Voluntary Recall of Celery Peanut Butter Cup G&G and Apple Peanut Butter Cup G&G Because of Possible Health Risk

May 24, 2022

Garden Cut, LLC Recalls Snack Cups Containing Jif® Peanut Butter Due to the Potential for Salmonella Contamination

May 24, 2022

Fudgeamentals Recalls Fudge Made With Jif Peanut Butter Because of Possible Health Risk

May 24, 2022

Three Giant Eagle Stores Recall Bakery Items with Peanut Butter Due to Potential Salmonella Contamination

May 24, 2022

Supplier J.M. Smucker Co.’s Jif Recall Prompts Fresh Del Monte to Voluntarily Recall Select Ready-To-Eat Products Due to Potential Salmonella Contamination

May 24, 2022

Country Fresh, in Cooperation with the J. M. Smucker Co., Voluntarily Recalls Select Items Containing Peanut Butter Due to Possible Salmonella Contamination

May 24, 2022

Cargill Voluntarily Recalls 795, 8oz Boxes of Product Containing Jif® Peanut Butter Due to the Potential for Salmonella Contamination

May 23, 2022

Taher, Inc Recalls “Fresh Seasons Power Packs”

May 23, 2022

Blue Moose Issues Allergy Alert for Undeclared Tree Nuts (Cashew) and Soy in Spinach Artichoke Parmesan Dip, 7oz.

May 22, 2022

Albertsons Companies, in Cooperation with The J. M. Smucker Co., Voluntarily Recalls Select Store-Prepared Items Containing Peanut Butter Due to Possible Salmonella Contamination

May 21, 2022

Wawa Removes Two Products Containing Jif® Peanut Butter Due to Voluntary Recall by the J.M. Smucker Co. of Select Jif Products Sold in the U.S.

May 21, 2022

Smithfield Packaged Meats Corp. Recalls A Ready-To-Eat Bacon Topping Products Due to Possible Foreign Matter Contamination

May 20, 2022

FSIS Issues Public Health Alert for Ready-To-Eat Ham Product Due to Possible Processing Deviation

May 18, 2022

America New York Ri Wang Food Group Co., Ltd Recalls Ready to Eat Pork Sausage Products due to Possible Foreign Matter Contamination

May 18, 2022

FSIS Issues Public Health Alert for Weis Markets’ Ready-To-Eat General Tso Chicken Meals Due to Misbranding and Undeclared Allergens

May 13, 2022

FSIS Issues Public Health Alert for Raw Ground Beef Products Due to Foreign Material Contamination

May 11, 2022

Wayne Farms, LLC Recalls Ready-To-Eat Chicken Breast Fillet Products That May Be Undercooked

May 7, 2022

Pop’s Que and Stew Recalls Frozen Stew Products Produced Without the Benefit of Inspection

May 6, 2022

Olympia Meats Recalls Ready-To-Eat Pork Deli Meat Products Due to Misbranding and Undeclared Allergens

May 6, 2022

Safeway Fresh Food, LLC Recalls Ready-To-Eat Salad Containing Chicken Due to Misbranding and Undeclared Allergens

May 3, 2022

These are the types of numbers we have been seeing all year.

FOOD PLANTS………….

So-called fact checkers claim that with so many food plants in the U.S., the fires, explosions and other events that directly impact our food supply chain are “normal,” and expected, and basically suggesting fear-mongers are making it seem abnormal when it is not, so lets bypass those specific incidents for just a moment.

How many times have you heard of planes crashing into food processing plants?

If the answer is zero before this year, then it should cause you to question how two planes managed to crash into food plants in two different states, within eight days of each other in April.

• Plane crashes into Idaho potato and food processing plant, killing the pilot, cops say – Report dated April 14, and the crash happened April 13, 2022.

Gem State Processing sources 18,000 acres of Idaho potatoes, according to Oregon Potato.

• Plane crashes into Georgia General Mills plant– Report and crash on April 21, 2022.

Quite the “coincidence” eh?

UTTERLY BIZARRE….

The two plane crashes in the same month, aren’t the only “coincidences” either.

One of the planes crashed into an Idaho potatoes and food processing plant, but the warnings about upcoming “potato shortages,” came months before that.

All News PipeLine