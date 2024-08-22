Footage from Israeli checkpoints 2001-2003…
“All of Ramallah is a jungle, there are monkeys, dogs, gorillas”…
“The problem is the animals are locked, they can’t come out”…🇵🇸💔 pic.twitter.com/Qg91jDBHvX
— Pelham (@Resist_05) August 22, 2024
