Footage of Israelis accused of r@ping a British teenager. They are celebrated as heroes upon their return to Israel.
The Israelis are chanting "The Brit (victim) is a Whøre." pic.twitter.com/oOjqRNqUGQ
— Khalissee (@Kahlissee) March 9, 2025
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
Footage of Israelis accused of r@ping a British teenager. They are celebrated as heroes upon their return to Israel.
The Israelis are chanting "The Brit (victim) is a Whøre." pic.twitter.com/oOjqRNqUGQ
— Khalissee (@Kahlissee) March 9, 2025