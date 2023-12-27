Fox News Mourns Passing of 2 Fully Vaccinated Employees This Holiday Period

By Baxter Dmitry – The People’s Voice

Fox News had one of the strictest pro-vaccine policies in the US during the Covid pandemic – mandating vaccination or stringent daily testing – and now they are paying the price.

Two more fully vaccinated Fox News staff members died suddenly during the Christmas period alone, as the number of dead network employees continues to rise.

The cable news network is mourning the loss of Adam Petlin, 58, the director of Chicago bureau operations, and Matt Napolitano, 33, from Fox News Audio.

TVnewser report: Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott shared the news with staffers on Boxing Day.

Scott noted that Napolitano passed away on Dec. 23 after suffering from a short illness. He was 33 years old.

Napolitano was a one-person show at Fox News Audio. He wrote, produced, and anchored for the various Fox News Audio platforms.

He was also a passionate pro-vaccine advocate.

Adam Petlin passed away on Dec. 23 at the age of 58. He was a Fox News original, starting as one of the first six photographers hired by the network in August of 1996.

Scott described Petlin as a “natural leader” and set the standard “for all major interviews and events.” He was part of the first Fox News camera crew to arrive on the scene in downtown Manhattan on Sept. 11. According to Scott, he “captured the devastation that immediately unfolded that day, delivering the very news that changed the world to millions of viewers.”

“He was an integral part of the field and production team and a gifted still and television photographer. Adam was also highly regarded by numerous correspondents and anchors that were fortunate enough to have been on location with him on nearly every major news story of the last 27 years,” said Scott.

Petlin is survived by his wife, Lauren Petlin (whom he met in the Fox News New York offices), his 18-year-old daughter Ava Petlin, and his 14-year-old son Luca Petlin.